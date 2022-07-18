SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local student was recognized for their academic achievement after receiving a national award.

According to a news release sent to 22News by The National Society of High School Scholars, Jermaine D. Atkins Jr. from Springfield was selected to become a member of the organization. The National Society of High School Scholars recognizes scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment.

“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Jermaine has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis. “Jermaine is now a member of a unique community of scholars, a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

NSHSS members become lifetimes members of the organization at the time of their initial membership.