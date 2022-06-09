SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over at the Springfield High School of Science and Technology, 8 exemplary students from 6 of the Springfield Public High Schools were awarded scholarships.

These scholarships are in loving memory of the late Kamari B. Williams, the son of the state representative Bud Williams and Dr. Gloria B Williams. The Williams family create a scholarship committee in an effort to offer support to the Springfield Community.

Kamari was an educator, a school guidance counselor, and a beloved basketball coach within Springfield Public Schools, and his family wanted to help support students pursuing higher education.

“It just means a lot that we’re able to give back to the community in his name and in his honor because he believed in education,” said Dr. Gloria B. Williams.

“We’re just so happy and so thankful that we are able to raise money to help those to engage in higher education,” said State Representative Bud Williams.

Thursday marked the first-ever Kamari B. Williams scholarship ceremony, and his family hopes to continue supporting the future endeavors of the outstanding students from the city of Springfield.