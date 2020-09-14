Local students, teachers adjusting to new modes of teaching during pandemic

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Agawam students returned to school Thursday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

With in-person and remote learning going on at the same time, this school year in Agawam could be the most challenging ever. The first day was pushed back to September 14, but not everyone was allowed to return at once.

Agawam’s hybrid learning model calls for less than 10 students in a classroom at one time. Now just cohort A returned to school in on the first day in Agawam. It’s the first-day kids had been in school since March.

Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli overall was pleased with how students and staff reacted about being back in school.

“What we are asking them to do with this hybrid is very challenging and difficult. and I was very very pleased to see how positive the parents were dropping off,” said Sapelli. “I saw in the lines and I spoke too and I was very pleased with the staff, the kids had smiles on their faces.”

But with remote learning still very much in the picture, many parents such as Cora Marie of West Springfield, are struggling with the fact that their child won’t get a full educational experience.

Marie told 22News, “My five-year-old is going to be doing kindergarten online. She is not going to know what kindergarten even is. I know what kindergarten is. I’m a single mother trying to hold down a job, plus pay my rent, pay my bills. I can’t do all this. It’s really difficult.”

In Agawam, families could choose whether they want their child to continue solely with remote learning.

And this is a phased reopening plan for Agawam, so not all grade levels resumed Thursday. Sixth and 8th graders will return to school next week, as well as the 9th graders.