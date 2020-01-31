Local supply stores prepared for upcoming snowstorms despite lack of snow

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s hard to believe that on the last day of January, many of us have snow-free lawns!

There hasn’t been much demand lately but that could change. It’s the end of January and with the exception of some snowbanks, the ground is looking pretty bare.

At Interstate Building Supply in Southwick, there are still plenty of winter supplies available.

Michael Dewberry told 22News, “Sales have slowed down since it’s warm and no ice is forming and the lack of snow in inches. Shovels aren’t selling but we’re still here we have everything in case anything does come that’s significant, we can do business.”

There is still plenty of ice melt, shovels and roof rakes along with brushes and scrapers available. And chances are pretty high that we will eventually get some more winter weather over the next couple of months.

Michael Dewberry said, “Some years in March I start selling lawn fertilizer but some years in March I start selling ice melt up until the middle of April.”

For the kids, there are still plenty of sleds and toboggans available to use on the next snow day.