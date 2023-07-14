SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local organizations are taking notice of the impact that Monday’s storm has had on local farms.

The farms that 22News has talked to this week have all spoken to the incredible outpouring of generosity they have seen, where it be CSA members or local organizations.

The Eastern States Exposition, Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts and Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA), are some of the local organizations putting together plans to help the farmers who lost crops, earnings, equipment and infrastructure due to the devastating storms that turned area rivers into rushing torrents Monday. Many saying this event points to a need for an emergency plan for farms.

“We’re expecting to see more of these type of extreme weather events happen as climate change hits our region and we know that farms often are on the front line in terms of businesses and people that are affected by these sorts of events,” says Communications Manager at CISA Claire Morenon. “I think that making sure that we have a robust system in place so that we can provide support and emergency responses as these things happen is really important now and is going to be really important moving forward.”

Many farms affected are taking donations, CISA is offering zero-interest loans and the Eastern States Exposition is offering space for storage and hosting animals. The Big E will also match the first $10,000 of corporate giving to support these farmers.