Local teacher thanks AMR workers at Eastfield Mall with gifts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local teacher is showing her gratitude to AMR workers conducting COVID-19 tests at the Eastfield Mall.

Carol Forward and her family were tested at that site just before Thanksgiving. She told 22News that the workers were in high spirits and were clearly trying to make the experience as easy as possible for those waiting. But she said she noticed a lot of the people in line were weren’t as pleasant.

So she wanted to do something nice for them for the holidays. She managed to raise enough money to give 30 of the test distributers gifts from Pampered Chef.

“I just felt like these guys deserve something, they’re out here in the cold, they’re out here every day, they’re dealing with hundreds of people who could be potentially sick, you know, possible infection for themselves, and I just felt like that was something that needed a little bit of Merry Christmas,” said Forward.

Tuesday is the last day to get tested at the Eastfield Mall before Christmas.