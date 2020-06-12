Local teenager recovering after fall from Westfield bridge

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Betty Hebert Cassidy of Agawam didn’t think she would be spending her birthday bringing her daughter home from surgery.

Her daughter, Shannon Cassidy, is now recovering from a fall after she slipped from the connecting midsection of Brown Bridge located by the Great River Bridges in Westfield. When Shannon fell, she fell from the bridge about 40 feet down to the water—and now Shannon’s mother wants other parents to know how dangerous it is to climb from bridges.

“The ER doctor called her a miracle–so we are blessed,” said Hebert Cassidy. “Accidents can happen and this has been very traumatic for Shannon, very traumatic. She’s going to have post-traumatic issues from this. This is really, really scary. We are lucky she is able to walk and talk.”

Shannon, who is an 18-year-old at Southwick High School, told 22News that kids in surrounding towns normally go to the bridge for hangouts. A spot that is popular to sit at is a cement piece off the midsection of the bridge that is gated off, and you have to climb over to get to.

Shannon said she slipped on her sandals backward and landed into the water below where she woke up on the rocks.

“All I keep thinking about is if my guy friend wasn’t there he wouldn’t have been able to get everyone together to help me,” said Shannon. “If that one person wasn’t there, I would’ve died.”

Shannon is suffering from a concussion since the fall. She shattered some teeth and has two breaks in her jaw. Her injuries are so bad, doctors had to wire her mouth shut.

Shannon and her mother are urging parents and teens to learn from this incident and be very cautious of your surroundings.