Local tennis courts reopen with new safety guidelines

Hampden County

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Blinn Tennis Courts opened Monday morning at 8 a.m. using the framework supplied by the reopening advisory board.

Signage will be placed around the courts notifying users that they need to follow safety guidelines while using the facility.

The clay tennis courts will remain closed while maintenance is being performed.

The town of Longmeadow is making available face masks for those who do not have one, but residents who are over 60 will be prioritized due to their limited supply.

