Local Tom Brady fans excited for Super Bowl 55

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as quarterback’s coach Clyde Christensen looks on before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though the New England Patriots won’t be playing in Super Bowl 55, local restaurants are preparing for big business.

Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant owner Joe Sullivan said they’re expecting a lot of takeout orders and a decent crowd to watch the game now that curfew restrictions have been lifted.

Even though Tom Brady will be playing in another Super Bowl, but this time with a different team, the restaurant is expecting a lot of excitement from local fans.

“The Bucs games have been on at least one of our TV’s every weekend,” Sullivan said. “We still have attention for him and we still want to see what happens we had him for 20 years. I’m interested and I’m a Patriots lifelong fan.”

In terms of TV ratings, Massachusetts has been one of the top markets for all of Brady’s and Buccaneers’ playoff games this season.