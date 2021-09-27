Local towing company warns about dangers of new social media trend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another social media challenge pushing the limits, this one loosening lug nuts on the wheels of cars.

Local police say the prank is being seen in their communities. A 22News viewer informed us that their family had fallen victim to this prank, which resulted in a wheel falling off while operating the vehicle.

22News spoke with Interstate Towing in Chicopee about the dangers of a trend like this. They also confirmed recently fixing loose lug nuts for drivers.

“This is not a joke, people can get seriously hurt or die,” said Operations Manager, Stephen Gonneville. “If a tire comes off and you’re driving at a highway speed bad things could happen. Somebody could hit a tree. Someone could hit a telephone pole, become maimed or fatally injured and it wouldn’t be good.”

An out-of-state driver in the area for work told us it now makes him uneasy with his car being in a foreign place and this trend going on.

“I have to tell you I don’t check my car as often as I should, and I definitely don’t check the lug nuts,” said Daniel McCarthy.

22News also looked into the law and found that it is illegal to tamper with a vehicle. Punishment for doing so could result in jail time and restitution to the car owner.

You are being encouraged to stay vigilant and check out your vehicle before driving. If something does not look right it is best to ask the experts.