Local toy store owner hoping for successful holiday season

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Christmas shopping season can often make or break new businesses gaining a foothold in the marketplace for the first time.

Earlier this year, Ray and Noreen Vigneault of Belchertown opened two PLAYNOW! toy stores in busy shopping areas of Westfield and Ludlow.

When he wasn’t waiting on customers at his Ludlow store Sunday afternoon, Ray told 22News one rule he follows is having a partnership with people who come into the stores, stocking the shelves with the items they recommend.

“Business has been great, a lot of customers,” Ray said. “Local people coming in, looking for that toy they can’t find anywhere else. Our goal is to have it for them and our word of mouth has grown daily.”

Ray apparently welcomes the conversation turning towards the competition between customers coming into a local store for toys and games, or making that purchase on line

“A lot of people are coming in and complaining about their online purchases. It’s not what they expected, it’s slower than what they expected,” Ray told 22News. “They come in, they can actually see it, touch it, and they don’t have to worry about chipping. They don’t have to worry about whether it will arrive for Christmas.”

This is the first holiday shopping season for the PLAYNOW! stores founded by a Belchertown couple showing confidence in their future. Their game plan is enjoying initial success.