Local utility companies urging customers to prepare for potential long-term outages

(WWLP) – Municipal utility companies are gearing up for a busy weekend.

Westfield Gas and Electrical announced they are partnering with Holyoke, Chicopee, and South Hadley’s electric and gas companies for the storm. They are asking customers to prepare for potentially long-term outages.

“On Friday, we met to discuss storm preparedness and our mutual aid plans to respond to potential outages over the next few days,” stated Tom Flaherty, Sr., General Manager of Westfield Gas and Electric/Whip City Fiber. “We are encouraging all customers to be prepared with an emergency kit and a plan.”

Flaherty is urging anyone who relies on power for life-support or medical devices to have a backup plan. The municipal utilities have called in all staff for the storm. Customers are encouraged to prepare for potentially long-term outages once the storm arrives.

High winds and soaking rains could both create unfavorable conditions in Westfield.