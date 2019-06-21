Local vendors benefit from downtown Springfield farmer’s market

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were over a dozen vendors at the downtown Springfield farmer’s market Friday.

There was more than just fresh, locally grown produce at the market, there was entertainment as well. Massages, cooking demonstrations, and henna tattoos were just some of the things to do Friday morning.

22News spoke to one of the vendors about how the event helps his business.

“Oh, it’s incredible to get a small business to move into the New England areas, larger one,” Brian Bousquet said. “There are many people who have never even heard of sheep milk cheese and this is a way to get exposure throughout New England and Massachusetts.”

The Farmer’s market is put on by the Springfield Business Improvement District, runs every Friday through September from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Court Square.