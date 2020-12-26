Holiday parade to kick off the start of Kwanzaa

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was the first day of Kwanzaa and local vendors of color started the holiday with a pop-up event hosted by Black and Brown Wall Street.

“First day of Kwanzaa this is what we should be doing, supporting each other,” Manager of Novalicious Beauty Bar, Sharell Willis said.

Vendors at the event paraded through a transformed space to celebrate the opening of the pop-up event’s first of six days, and to celebrate each other’s accomplishments in unity.

“Downtown Springfield we had Black and Brown Wall Street event so to see it come to this one and be as big as it’s going to be and have all these other black businesses amongst us and being able to buy black today is amazing. It’s an honor to be a part of it,” Willis said.

The first day of Kwanzaa represents Umoja or Unity. In continuing the theme of unity, these vendors came together to come and celebrate not just what they’re selling but also each other.

“It means a lot for Black culture and black history. There’s no doubt about it. There’s a huge huge Black following in this area of Springfield and we have to come together and unite,” For the Culture Fridays DJ, Mike Torch said.

While the parade started the event, the pop-up in the Eastfield Mall will run through the 31st with new vendors added every day.