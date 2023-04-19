AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Following the Veterans Memorial Cemetery extending their hours, local veteran advocates met Wednesday.

The Friends of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Agawam held their quarterly meeting Wednesday evening. The meeting was to discuss upcoming events to remember and honor local veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

The president of the organization, Paul Barabani says extending the hours at the cemetery is just another way to uphold that honor. “It’s a positive thing that it has been resolved, now we have the opportunity to allow families to go and visit their loved ones,” Barabani says, “I’ve received phone calls at my house. One person whose husband is there, tells me at four o’clock in the afternoon, she tells me she can’t get in and that’s wrong, but the state realized that and its been remedied.”

The grounds at the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam is now open to visitors from 7 a.m. to dusk every day.