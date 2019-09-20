Local veteran disappointed after seeing damaged flag

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sight of a tattered flag on a flagpole brings a strong reaction from western Massachusetts veterans.

The veteran who provided the photo of a tattered flag criticized the property owner for not showing the proper respect for the stars and stripes.

Veterans organizations like the American Legion are very specific about removing flags that fall into this condition.

At American Legion Post 420 in Springfield on Thursday, 87-year-old Gerald Fortier, a veteran of the Korean war, told 22News how displeased he is to see a flag in this condition still flying.

“That’s terrible there are in some other countries like that, too bad we can’t report how someplace,” said Fortier.

Each year numerous worn flags are retired by burning in this fashion. It’s a joint effort between the American Legion and Boy Scout troops. This is the proper means of disposing of worn flags that have served their purpose.

To fly them in this condition is considered an act of disrespect.