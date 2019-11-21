Local veteran facing eviction in court case with Secretary of Veteran Affairs

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A local veteran and his Gold-Star family are facing eviction in an ongoing court battle with the Secretary of Veteran Affairs.

Supporters of Jason Sutton gathered for a vigil Wednesday night in an effort to raise awareness of his case. After losing his first and second wives to cancer, Sutton says he entered a state of depression.

He stopped going out, talking to friends, even opening mail. When he found out his home was in jeopardy, he reached out to the bank to save his mortgage, with plenty of money to catch up payments.

Without notice, he found a foreclosure sign on his front door. Wells Fargo took possession before selling it to the VA, its original owner. Now, with money to buy the house back and evidence that the foreclosure was mishandled, he is met with resistance at every turn.

Sutton told 22News “I want them to go by the terms of the mortgage, they didn’t meet the certain conditions so either void the foreclosure and sell it back to Wells Fargo or I want them to sell it and sell me my house back. I have the funds to do both.”

Under a typical loan, Sutton could repurchase the home or reinstate the loan. He said the VA is not letting him do that. The battle will continue on in court.