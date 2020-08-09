Local veterans enjoy Martowski Gulf Tournament

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – For two lifelong Springfield buddies, both Vietnam war veterans, it was a dream come true participating in this weekend’s Walter Martowski golf tournament at the Ludlow country.

Al Berte and Bob Young had just completed the weekend-long two-player tournament at the Ludlow country club Sunday afternoon. A tournament that’s been a mainstay at Ludlow country club for nearly four decades.

Berte told 22News, “It’s always been a wonderful tournament, but we’re still competitive.”

And so Al Berte and Bob Young joined pairs of golfers down through the decades who spent their weekend at Ludlow country club in the friendly competition of this prestigious golfing event