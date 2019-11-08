Local veterans honored at annual luncheon

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans occupied a place of honor Friday at the West Springfield Senior Center.

This was an event for veterans to wear their caps proudly designating their years of service to their country. The luncheon honoring veterans is a 25-year tradition at the West Springfield senior center.

Those who’ve devoted years in service for their country recognize how the public’s appreciation for their service has increased over the years. Ninty-three-year-old Fred Kapinos is a WWII veteran is incredibly thankful for that appreciation.

Kapino’s told 22News, “Any veteran from WWII will tell you just went back to business as usual. They appreciated us but it was no comparison to what most people say to us today.”

Korean War Veteran Bill Young said that he too appreciates the thanks, but he would love for people to visit veterans in hospitals and show their appreciation.

“They all want to thank us, but when I say, I’d love to see them go to a veterans hospital and thank some of the guys there that are there and have nobody to see,” said Young.

The iconic Dan Kane and Friends provided the musical entertainment for the veteran’s luncheon. They felt honored to have been asked to appear at this appreciation gala.

Kane added, “looking out over this crowd, we come every year, many of my folks leave work early just to come, it’s an incredible minor sacrifice on our part and such an honor to be here.”

In their golden years’ veterans who sacrificed so much for their country in their youth, basking in America’s deep appreciation for their service many years earlier.