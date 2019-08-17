Local veterans outreach center celebrates 32 years of service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual banquet was held Friday night to celebrate 32 years of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Mass Inc.

The agency opened its doors right in Springfield in 1987. Its purpose is to help bilingual veterans and their families receive the benefits and aid they need after their service.

The executive director of the agency told 22News, the center addresses gaps in services and benefits from the VA.

“Throughout the years we have saved lots and lots of lives because these veterans do need their services once they get out and they depend on that,” said Sergeant Gumersindo Gomez.

Gomez noticed the issue after his retirement from the military. He says non-English speakers have a difficult time getting the services they deserve because of language barriers.

Friday night’s banquet was held at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. It honored the new generation of veterans and veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan.