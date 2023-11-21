SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some local veterans will be able to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal to put on the table thanks to the generosity of local companies, public officials and volunteers.

Bags filled with the supplies needed to make a turkey or ham dinner were hand-delivered Tuesday morning to vets served by the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center in Springfield. In addition to the food, they also received a bag of personal care items.

“And we’ve been doing it, it works well, they appreciate it, and we thank them for their service,” said Brian Santaniello, Vice President of the Golden Years Home Care Services.

Golden Years Home Care Services, Commonwealth Care Alliance and Springfield Drug Stores, as well as State Senator Adam Gomez, partnered to help make the event happen. Between 15 and 20 turkeys and hams in total were distributed Tuesday morning.