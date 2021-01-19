Local VFW Honor Guard to represent Massachusetts on Inauguration Day

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Veterans of Foreign Wars State Honor Guard will make an appearance in the virtual inauguration “Parade across America” on Wednesday.

In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the ending of WWII, the Massachusetts Veterans of Foreign Wars State Honor Guard paid a special tribute to “The Greatest Generation” of World War II, and to their “Newest Greatest Generation” of today’s All-Volunteer United States Armed Forces.

The parade will take place on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. and communities in all 56 states and territories will celebrate America’s heroes, and highlight the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country.

The Honor Guard representing Massachusetts is made up of representatives from western Massachusetts VFW District 7. District 7 includes VFW Posts located in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties.

Their video for the parade was recorded at Szot Park in Chicopee. Szot Park is named after U.S. Army Private Frank J. Szot, F company, 104th Infantry Regiment, 26th “Yankee” Division. He was the first Chicopee resident killed in action in World War One.

(Photo: Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Massachusetts )

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Massachusetts VFW Honor Guard is wearing

the World War II Airborne uniform and distinctive shoulder insignia of the 82nd Airborne Division, America’s first division comprised of all-volunteer Paratroopers.

The veterans participating, are all life members of the VFW and have all served in Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) or Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF).

They include:

Christine Lupacchino (U.S. Air Force Veteran) – Commander (from Chicopee) served in Iraq in 2009

Brian Willette (U.S. Army Veteran) – Carrying a rifle (from South Hadley) United States Army Purple Heart recipient, wounded in Afghanistan in 2010

Eric Segundo (U.S. Army Veteran) – Carrying WWII Flag (from Springfield)

Rene Fuertes (U.S. Navy Veteran) – Carrying the U.S. 48 star flag (from Randolph)

Keith Buckhout (U.S. Marine & Air Force Veteran) – Carrying a rifle (from Easthampton)

In addition to being the VFW Commander of our State Honor Guard, Christine Lupacchino is currently serving as a Master Sergeant in the Massachusetts Air National Guard / 104th Fighter

Wing and is the Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge (NCOIC) of the Barnes Air National Guard Base Honor Guard, in Westfield Massachusetts.

Lupacchino also one half of the father/daughter in the Honor Guard as well. Her father is Brian Willette, a United States Army Purple Heart recipient, wounded in Afghanistan in 2010. Lupacchino is a United States Air Force Veteran who served in Iraq in 2009.