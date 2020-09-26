Local volunteer group cleans Connecticut River

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – You might be surprised at the trash people dump in the Connecticut River right in our own backyard.

Dozens of volunteers spent their morning removing debris from the Connecticut river along river road in Agawam.

They are members of the Westfield River Watershed Association. They picked up dozens of pounds of trash along the river as they try to make an impact on helping the environment.

Volunteers Nancy Bobskill and Gineen Cooper told 22News that the cleanup was quicker than expected.

“The river is really low. We’re able to get more trash and walk out further and get trash,” said Bobskill.

Cooper said that more volunteers are encouraged to come out and help clean up.



Cooper added, “Everyone’s invited to help clean up, it took only two hours because there were so many of us. Plenty of people here.”

This association was established in 1953 to protect and improve the natural resources of the Watershed.