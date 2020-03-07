Volunteers cleanup along Connecticut River in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Make Massachusetts Fishing Spots Great Again hosted a massive riverbank clean up in Springfield on Saturday.

Close to 50 volunteers cleaned along the Connecticut River off of Clinton Street. They cleaned up everything from trash, old billboard signs, and needles.

The organization cleans up shores all throughout the Greater Springfield area, in hopes of creating a healthier and safer environment for people fishing.

“Pretty much everybody in the group likes to fish and it’s by the waterways and it gets into the water and that’s not a good thing,” said group member Nicole Bousquet.

She told 22News, “We are just trying to make it so it’s good for people who like to fish and also the animals inside of the river.”

Once the trash was collected, the Springfield DPW picked up the waste and disposed of it.