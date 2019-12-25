Local volunteers honored as “Honorable Menschen”

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 20 men and women of the Jewish faith volunteered their time Wednesday so that JGS Lifecare employees in Longmeadow could spend Christmas day with their families.

These volunteers are referred to as “Honorable Menschen”, which in Yiddish, means people of honor who go out of the way for their fellow man.

Longmeadow resident Barbara Zippin told 22News that she loves to help out during the holidays.

“It does, it’s wonderful to know, some people stay home with their children and we will take over,” said Zippin.

“This is very enjoyable,” added Lenny Schrieber. “We have a lot of fun, and we’re doing it to help the employees here, so they can have the day off.”

These honorable Menschen volunteers have been committed to these Christmas day chores helping their Christian co-workers from anywhere between ten to fifteen consecutive years.

