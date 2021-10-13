Local Voter Registration: Have you registered?

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- This Wednesday is the deadline to register to vote if you would like to participate in the November 2 elections.

Holyoke, Northampton, Easthampton and North Adams are all electing mayors and Chicopee for city council and school committee.

You may submit an application to register to vote in Massachusetts if you are a citizen of the United States, 18 years or older and you are not currently incarcerated. You can apply online, by mail, or in-person

In order to register to vote online, you must have a signature on file with the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Voter registration forms submitted by mail must be postmarked by no later than today. You can also update your voting address or change your party affiliation online.