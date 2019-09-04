Local Walmarts to stop selling rifle ammunition amid recent mass shooting

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Walmart made a big announcement on Tuesday ending the sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition and handguns.

Walmart announced it will be ending sales of .223 and 5.56 caliber ammunition today along with ending the last of their handgun sales in Alaska. Their announcement comes after a mass shooting that took place in an El Paso, Texas Walmart and another shooting at a Walmart in Mississippi a few days prior.

Some Walmarts in the western Massachusetts area carry ammunition. Those stores are Westfield, Ware, Hadley, Orange, Pittsfield and North Adams.

22News went to the Walmart in Springfield and Chicopee and did not see ammunition.

One Walmart customer 22News spoke to said he disagrees with the decision and said he believes gun problems are due to mental health issues.

In response to Walmart’s decision, the National Rifle Association released this statement.

“The strongest defense of freedom has always been our free-market economy. It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America’s fundamental freedoms. The truth is Walmart’s actions today will not make us any safer. Rather than place the blame on the criminal, Walmart has chosen to victimize law-abiding Americans. Our leaders must be willing to approach the problems of crime, violence and mental health with sincerity and honesty.” National Riffle Association

Walmart said in a statement today “We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand. As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same.”

They said their inventory will focus on the needs of hunting and sport shooting enthusiasts.

Along with the handgun and certain ammunition cease, Walmart also said they will be asking customers do not open carry in states where it is permitted.