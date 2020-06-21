West Springfield restaurant hosts Father’s Day feast

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Father’s Day has been an American tradition for nearly 100 years. Yet it’s a tradition that’s been embraced by the families of newcomers to America for generations.

Pintu Chawla, the owner of Pintu’s Indian Palace in West Springfield, cherishes how his children honor him on this special day.

Father’s Day may have had its origins in the United States, but the sentiments span the globe enhancing special bonds between dads and their children in every language.

“My daughters are little and the kids, the handwritten Father’s Day presents, that’s very touching,” Chawla expressed. He told 22News, “Those memories I’ll have all the time, the handwritten cards everything else comes with memories.”

Pintu’s Indian Palace isn’t usually open on Sunday, but they opened this Father’s Day, a time for families to treat their dads to a Father’s Day meal.