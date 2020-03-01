1  of  2
Local western Massachusetts residents react to Coronavirus outbreak

Hampden County
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Coronavirus cases keep spreading across our country, as Vice president Mike Pence reassures Americans that health agencies will be able to keep it under control.

But how concerned are people living here in Western Massachusetts?

Springfield native Beth Clarke with her mom is visiting from Philadelphia. Beth is not convinced we should be overly concerned with coronavirus.

“I think it’s a concern but like the flu is a concern, but there are larger health problems in the world, and if we stay healthy and be considerate of other people, then we’re going to be okay,” said Clarke. “I don’t think it’s the panic the media has brought it up to be.”

Longmeadow resident Chet Galeaske echoed Beth and added that he doesn’t just watch the news, but also does his own research.

“Let me preface this by saying, I don’t take anything at face value from the press. So I try to do more research. Now the research I’ve done is about 80 percent of the people who get the flu or coronavirus have the symptoms of the common cold,” said Galeaske. “20 percent have more serious symptoms, some of them die but they’re usually the elderly, people with other conditions.”

In the meantime, Coronavirus infections in Italy have jumped 50 percent, a country where five people have so far died from the disease.

So far fifty countries have reported confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

