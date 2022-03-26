SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Renewed hope in Ukraine tonight. Ukrainian forces have retaken towns and defensive positions on Kyiv’s eastern outskirts. As the war wages on, President Joe Biden is in Poland visiting with refugees and U.S. military members.

For many people, there’s a sense of helplessness. So many of those people are finding ways to give back.

“In such a place of wealth and resource, that we could at least contribute whatever small that we can,” said Kathleen Angco-Vieweg of Southwick.

A few tables, a small box truck, and a lot of boxes waiting to be filled. A group of volunteers set up a donation drive in this Westfield church parking lot. The images of war are being streamed on screens everywhere. News of some 300 Ukrainians killed in airstrikes on a theater in Mariupol, hunger stalking besieged areas. Volunteers telling 22News, they feel compelled to help.

“More personal when you see families, older people, young mothers, and children. Just devastated, without any supplies, their home, just the clothes on their back,” said Kathleen.



Here’s a look at some of the items that are being donated. A lot of toiletries and medical supplies. Things like bandages. Over here we have things for the babies and kids, diapers, key items being donated. Blankets as well right here. And this is kind of interesting. Military gear. All of these boxes are being loaded up into that Uhaul over there and then off to Ukraine.

Those supplies are much needed. The Associated Press reports that there have been at least 34 assaults on Ukrainian medical facilities by Russian forces.

“What President Putin is doing is just absolutely evil and there’s no reason for it.

The images of the kids. That’s what did it for me. Anybody that would do that and kill kids, in my opinion, they have a special place in hell,” said Senator John Velis.

The war a half-world away, being felt here at home. Even teenagers find the need to pitch in. This 14-year old has friends from Ukraine.

“Her mom is in Poland and her dad is still in Ukraine and they’re not sure what is going on. And the rest of her extended family – they have no idea what’s happening to them,” said Caleb Vieweg of Southwick.

So many connections to Ukraine. You can still help the people of Ukraine by clicking here.