Residents displaced after house fire in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were displaced after a house fire in Westfield Saturday evening.

According to Westfield Deputy Chief Eric Bishop, five engines and 14 fire personnel were called to 9 Zephyr Drive just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a fire.

Fire crews managed to contain the fire to the kitchen and the attic and also rescued a dog and a cat.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

22News will continue to update you with any new information as soon as it becomes available.