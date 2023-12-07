SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A spotlight was put on a group of local women who have made a significant impact and have created positive change in our area.

BusinessWest held its annual ‘Women of Impact’ event Thursday evening at the Sheraton in Springfield. This celebration honored nine successful and inspiring women for their contributions to the community.

22News spoke with some of the honorees about what this recognition means to them. Dawn Forbes DiStefano, President and CEO of Square One told 22News, “The world is just a better place when women are working together, when women empower each other to be the best version of ourselves.”

Dr. Khama Ennis, Founder of Faces of Medicine and Intentional Health, LLC, offers some advice, “It’s okay to feel a little discomfort as you pursue something that is really deeply meaningful to you, and it will probably turn out well in the end.”

Our very own 22News anchor Ciara Speller was the emcee of tonight’s special event.