SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local youth wrestlers are heading across the country later this month to compete in the largest high school wrestling tournament of the year.

Members of the ‘Team Massachusetts’ National Wrestling Team caught up with 22News, training at the Fighting Arts Academy in Springfield. Their coach telling us that they are competing at the 2023 US Marine Corps Junior and 16U National Tournament in Fargo, North Dakota. They will be facing off against from other states.

They add that these kids have been working hard all summer getting ready for the big show. “It’s a great sport to teach how to communicate and be a part of a team and understand the importance of how to be active how to be disciplined and good structure in your life,” says Fargo National Coach, Jojo Baltazar.

Nearly 7,000 wrestlers from across the country will be taking part in this year’s competition, so a big good luck to team Massachusetts!