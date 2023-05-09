SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Supporters and friends of State Senator Adam Gomez are rallying behind him, following a kidney transplant.

Gomez’s Senate team telling 22News in a news release, that they are continuing to support him while he recovers over the next three months. His Chief of Staff adding that the senators passion to serve the Hampden District remains, “steadfast and unwavering” and that business will continue to get done.

22News also heard words of support for Gomez from local leaders, Jesse Lederman of Springfield City Council saying, “Despite this challenge, he has continued to step up for the district. He has been a great partner to us on the city council and has really shown up for the city of Springfield.”

State Representative, Carlos González of 10th Hampden District adding, “Senator Gomez has been a dear friend for so long. He has inspired me with is pursuit to continue to serve during these difficult times.”

A ‘meal train’ has been created to support Gomez and his family while he quarantines for the next three months.