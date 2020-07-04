Locals celebrating this Fourth of July at home due to Covid-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People are still planning on celebrating the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but some are doing it from the comfort of their own backyards this year.

AAA has projected that Americans will take 700-million trips this summer but that number is down by 15 percent compared to last July through September, the first decline since 2009. With the holiday weekend coming up, some traveling plans have been changed because of the pandemic.

“We are just hanging out with friends, with family, and hang out in the backyard, go in the pool,” said Mitchell Gunzo of Wilbraham. “We would go to a dude ranch every year and hang out by the lake but it was canceled.”

MassDOT is advising the public for this Fourth of July to consider staying at home, but if you are planning on making travel arrangements always plan ahead. Consider checking your destinations for the health protocols that are in place, and when taking public transportation always check schedules.

Some people are still considering to stay home to celebrate the holiday.

“I know I am not trying to be around as many people,” said Fernando Ortiz of Holyoke. “And definitely all of our plans have altered, but you just got to do the best working with what you got.”

It is advised that you wear a mask and have a hand sanitizer on you and in your car. Since the holiday is falling on a weekend travelers should expect higher traffic volumes on the roads, especially on Monday.