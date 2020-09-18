Locals hopeful that The Big E will return next year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The day before the start of The Big E fair is usually a busy one marked by vendors getting ready, people signing up for passes, and carnival rides being assembled. But there will be no BIG E traffic this year, thanks to COVID-19.

Gene Cassidy, president, and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition said they are doing everything they can to keep business moving forward.

“Trying to keep everybody together, and keep the team together so we can produce a fair in 2021,” said Cassidy. “Everything that we do is trying to just keep people working for a little bit longer, and I am hoping that we can see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

The 17-day run of New England’s Great State Fair generates more than 85-percent of the organization’s yearly revenue. So the goal now is to support the businesses located at the grounds by maintaining the spirit of The Big E.

David Webber of Springfield told 22News that he and his family have been going to the fair for as long as he can remeber.

“It’s definitely something we missed this year,” said Webber. “Just walking around, it was kind of an escape for us in the fall, kind of like our introduction to the fall weather and everything. We just love the food and going to all the statehouses.”

The fair is also holding several pop-up events on weekends, where participants sign up in advance, wear masks, and social distance when in attendance.