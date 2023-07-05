SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We had some rainy weather for Fourth of July but Wednesday, it is beautiful out.

In Forest Park Wednesday, children and their families were definitely taking advantage of their local splash pads and pools, in the 90 degree weather. After lots of rain going into the Fourth of July, people are back outdoors finding ways to beat the heat.

Robert from Springfield brought his daughter, Julianne to Forest Park to play in the Splash pad and go in the pool, she says she enjoys going in the water and that she wants her dad to teach her how to swim.

Thomas Morrissey says he is excited to be outside on this sunny day, after having to stay indoors, due to the rain over the past few days, “We went to the pool, and the sprinklers because it’s so hot.”

And if you’re looking for ways to stay cool, this summer, the splash pads at Forest Park, Adams Park and Walsh Park are available for residents. Some other splash pads in Springfield that are open for the summer, are Marshal Roy Park, Myrtle Street Park and Rebecca Johnson Park.

Also, just a reminder, the city’s aquatic season runs until August 12, so be sure to take a dip while you still can. No pool pass or identification is needed for splash pads but if you plan to go to the pool, you should register for a pool pass.