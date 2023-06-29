EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Some local fireworks celebrations have been postponed because of wet weather heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

Chicopee, Monson, Ware, and Westfield are some of the cities and towns that have moved their display dates. With a chance of showers expected in the next few days, people remain optimistic, especially for East Longmeadow’s upcoming firework display which is scheduled for Monday.

“I think whether it the weekend before or after, I’ll be just as happy, but I’m going to stay hopeful,” expressed Sarah Davis of Longmeadow.

Adelle Hill, East Longmeadow Rotary Club President told 22News how they go about determining whether or not the fireworks display will happen. “We wait for the weather pattern to settle and then get our experts involved in helping us out. If there is a delay it is by a couple of days at least,” said Adelle Hill, East Longmeadow Rotary Club President.

Hill adds that July 5th could be the anticipated rain date if the weather doesn’t cooperate.