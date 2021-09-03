Locals support fundraiser for Rick’s Place

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Many turned out Friday night to support the nonprofit organization, Rick’s Place, which helps children cope and grieve a loss of a parent or sibling.

The event was full of games such as tennis and music to help raise money for the organization that was established in honor of Wilbraham resident Rick Thorpe, who died in the 9/11 attacks.

Bill Scatolini, President of Rick’s Place said, “This is hugely important now more so than ever due to obviously Covid and Covid deaths and the opioid crisis and opioid deaths and just general death that young people have experienced from a mother or father.”

Rick’s Place offers help with the grieving process for young people and their families. Rick’s Place is currently serving 82 individuals in western Massachusetts.