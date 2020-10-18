Lock your cars: Ludlow Police seeing an increase in car break-ins

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is reminding residents to lock their car doors as they continue to see more car break-ins in the community.

Recent break-ins have been reported in the areas of Clover Road, Booth Street, Oliva Circle, Meadow Crest Circle, Pinewood Drive, and Robin Drive.

Ludlow Police Sergeant Sean Knox said in most of the incidents, the vehicles were unlocked and unsecured. The break-ins have mostly occurred overnight.

Anyone with information on any car break-ins is asked to contact the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.

