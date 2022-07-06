SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Central High School is working to cut down distractions in the classroom this fall.

The school committee recently voted unanimously to approve a program to lock phones in pouches after seeing its success at Chicopee High School. Students and staff will lock away their phones in magnetic pouches at the start of the day with emergency unlocking devices inside each classroom.

22News spoke with parent Ralph Perry who has a child that goes to the school and couldn’t be happier about the initiative, “I think it’s great, and I hope it’s a great success. I’m sure it will be.”

Although some students, including Ralph’s daughter, are reluctant to give up their phones, school officials believe it’ll lead to a better learning experience. The pouch program is set to go into effect at the start of the school year.