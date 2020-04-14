Log Cabin creates meal donation program for essential employees

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Delaney House and Log Cabin have created a meal donation program to help essential employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers can purchase meals at a discounted rate and the restaurant will deliver those meals to local hospitals, police departments and fire departments. Every day is a different meal and they start at $5.

22News spoke with the owner of the Log Cabin, Peter Rosskothen, who said this program is a way to spread some positivity during this difficult time.

He told 22News, “I think it’s really encouraging and is a positive sign to see a few of us actually working. This is not about making money it’s truly about keeping the machinery working and above all doing something good.”

You can donate a meal by calling the Log Cabin or online through their website.