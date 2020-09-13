Log Cabin marks end of summer with ‘wine down’ dining experience

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As summer comes to a close, The Log Cabin in Holyoke has been hosting outdoor events for its patrons who are itching to get out of the house, especially during the pandemic.

Peter Rosskothen, owner of The Log Cabin and Delaney House, said during these tough times people deserve a heighten dining experience and some kind of normalcy.

“We have some great music playing and people are enjoying themselves tonight,” Rosskothen said. “It’s kind of nice to go out with people we like and get a chance to do something outside of the house.”

Saturday’s event was called the “Wine-Down” to mark the end of summer and give patrons an outdoor dining experience with good food, wine, and spectacular views.

Parties of people were sat at tables separated ten feet apart where they were greeted by servers wearing masks. Patrons were served a six-course meal, finishing with dessert each paired with a wine to enhance the dish.

One couple came out to the event to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary, which was held at the Log Cabin.

“It’s nice to get out, we haven’t been out in months,” Julia Powers told 22News. “We had plans to go out and stay at the D. Hotel and go to the Delaney House and they posted they were having this event so we decided to come here for dinner.”

The Log Cabin kindly reminds visitors to wear masks when moving around its premises and to practice social distancing.

The Log Cabin has more outdoor events coming up. For safety reasons space is limited so make sure to make a reservation.