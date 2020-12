SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday night was likely the final opportunity to see Bright Nights with snow on the ground, at least in 2020.

Hundreds of cars were lined up on Sumner Avenue earlier to get in to see the display.

With rain in the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas, western Massachusetts residents clearly wanted to take advantage of this last chance to enjoy the winter wonderland.

Bright Nights continues through January 6.