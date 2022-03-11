WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While the price of gas has gone up, some gas stations are busier than others right now.

22News stopped at Costco in West Springfield Friday afternoon as people waited in line to fill up. The reason for that can be seen when you pull up to the pump… $4.09, compared to the average $4.36 a gallon across the state.

AAA told 22News that getting memberships to wholesale groups is one way you can save money. A membership could knock off tens of cents per gallon.

At the front of the line, Debbie Gibbons from Westfield was filling up ahead of Saturday’s weather, “My husband and I work both full time jobs, we’re doing okay. I feel for the people who can’t. For myself, I think it’s worth the sacrifice. I’m not going to complain about it. You’ll never hear me complain about it. I’m not thrilled about it but I’m certainly not going to complain about it.”

Debbie owns a jeep and another SUV, so she said she is planning to drive less.

Another way you can save some money at the pump is to download gas station apps.