Long stretch of rain having negative impact on local outdoor businesses

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – All the bad weather we are having is starting to have an impact on businesses.

On average, in July we typically see a total of 4 inches of rain throughout the entire month. So far, we’ve already had over 7 inches of rain. That’s really impacting outdoor businesses, especially during a time that’s normally extremely busy.

Andrew Fisk, president of Fenway Golf said, “On the rainy days generally we close down. There are some years when it doesn’t rain and it’s kind of a day off for us and we almost look forward to it, but not this year with all this rain. That’s for sure.”

Marinas, outdoor restaurants, and car washes are some of the other businesses that told us they’re struggling because of this weather.