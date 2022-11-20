LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A student at Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow is collecting food to donate to Rachel’s Table.

The 7th grader, Bassie Baron, has been collecting non-perishable food since her birthday in the summer. She then organizes a Thanksgiving Food Drive at Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy. The food drive ends on Monday, with a contest to see which class donated the most food.

All donations will be brought to Rachel’s Table and redistributed to families in need this holiday season.

“Bassie exemplifies so perfectly the fundamental ideals that formed Rachel’s Table – to think of others in need,” stated Jodi Falk, Director of Rachel’s Table, “since she was six years old, for her birthday, she asked for non-perishable donations to Rachel’s Table instead of presents and spearheaded food drives at LYA.

“Bassie joined Rachel’s Table’s Teen Board to be able to serve even more. Rachel’s Table is proud to work with Bassie and her peers at LYA to alleviate hunger in our region.”