Longmeadow adds a new Hanukkah tradition for its community

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members in Longmeadow added a new tradition to their Hanukkah celebration this year.

This Friday marks the 6th night of Hanukkah.

Community members of Jewish faith and supporters gathered to light the 5th candle of this giant menorah on the Longmeadow town green on Thursday evening. But new this year the fire department helped out with a “gelt drop”.

“This year we have an extra twist. We’re having a Chocolate coin drop and that’s being done by the Longmeadow Fire Department. In addition to that we have menorahs with parachutes. So they’ll be flying down with other beautiful stuff,” said Rabbi Noach Kosofsky of Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy.

They also had refreshments for everyone who attended.