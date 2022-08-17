LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Over at the Longmeadow Adult Center Wednesday night, retired US Army Veteran and retired associate professor Gary Lefort hosted a talk on international affairs.

China is threatening to invade Taiwan if Taiwan moves towards declaring its independence. This presentation intended to discuss the current and past relations between Taiwan and China and its implications.

Lefort emphasizing the importance of educating the public on these international affairs to have a better understanding and sufficient information to formulate their own opinions for an unbiased source.

Gary Lefort retired associate professor at AIC said, “It’s just to put information out there as to what’s going on referencing these situations to hopefully give people a better understanding and you know more information so that they are better informed and really form their own opinions.”

In September Lefort will continue his International Affairs series and discuss the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.