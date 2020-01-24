Longmeadow and East Longmeadow fire departments receive ice rescue training

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The newer members of the Longmeadow and East Longmeadow fire departments spent Friday learning how to quickly and effectively rescue someone who might have fallen through the ice.

The training took place at Longmeadow’s wildlife conservation area.

East Longmeadow firefighter Nick LaRoche found the protective gear he wore essential to surviving the lifesaving exercise.

“It keeps you nice and warm. It’s not cold, being able to do it, being able to work with mutual aid partners,” said LaRoche.

Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn warned that without exception, people should stay off the ponds, they’re not safe, nor are they expected to be safe in the foreseeable future.

The ice is not safe, especially this year. With the up and down temperatures, and all the variations we’ve had, pond ice is not safe and is not safe in the foreseeable future.” Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearborn

Each winter, dozens of Massachusetts residents fall through the ice, the most tragic recently, the deaths of two children from Chicopee.